April 6, 2022
(These minutes are not official until approved at the May 4, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular April Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on April 6, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Kerl, USD 415 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Jill Selland, Gifted Instructor, Nolan Sump, Gifted Instructor, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
There were no comments from the public.
There were no comments from the president.
Becky Shamburg requested add the resignation of Tori Mace to item 4.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the revised consent agenda. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the March 2, 2022 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of April 2022.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of April 2022.
4. Approve the resignation of para Melanie Shaefer and IRC Instructors Michael Downard and Tori Mace.
5. Approve the hires of Heather Veach and Becky Cole as paras.
Gifted Instructor Jill Selland provides gifted services to students within USD 430, South Brown County. The 2022-23 school year is Jill’s second year of teaching gifted students within the Interlocal Jill focuses on areas of need including dealing with stress and anxiety, not just subject matter. Jill provided the board with a handout showing the difference between bright students and gifted students.
Gifted students may be bored kids or behavioral kids who qualify in different areas as well. Gifted Instructor Nolan Sump provides gifted services to students within USD 415, Hiawatha. The 2022-23 school year is Nolan’s thirteenth year of teaching gifted students within the Interlocal. Nolan has 24-25 gifted students within Hiawatha schools, with 3-4 students per grade level. They work on social emotional levels as well as course work. Nolan finds reward in recognizing the uniqueness of each student and learns something new from each student that he teaches.
Both Jill and Nolan have seen the frustration within their gifted students when the students have a difficult time working with and talking to students of their own age.
Director Shamburg provided the 2022-23 BCK-SEI calendar to the board. The calendar is created from both district calendars. When both districts have students and staff out of school, the interlocal is closed. There was discussion that followed.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the 2022-23 BCK-SEI calendar. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Director Shamburg stated that dues for the membership and legal assistance fund in 2022-23 remain the same. The legal assistance fund came in handy during the 2021-22 school year for the Medicaid audit alone.
Roni Tietjens moved to approve the KASB membership and legal assistance fund dues for 2022-23. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Director Shamburg discussed paid para snow days and the Midwest winters. USD 415 paras get paid for three snow days. USD 430 paras can use leave for snow days. Special education paras get paid for two snow days and the request was to increase that to three snow days. Director Shamburg also requested that paras be allowed to use sick or personal days past the three snow days. There was discussion that followed.
Jacquie Kerl moved to allow paras to be paid for three snow days and use accrued leave for additional snow days beyond three snow days. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Amy Larson stated that the submission for application for Title VI-B funds is a formality as the Interlocal uses these funds each year to pay staff. The VI-B funds are used to pay IRC staff salaries and benefits. The ECSE VI-B funds are used to pay a portion of an ECSE instructor’s salary and benefits. The amount of the grant allocated is determined by the state. There was discussion that followed.
Rex Lockwood moved to submit the application for Title VI-B funds. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Jill Selland and Nolan Sump left the meeting at 6:31 p.m..
At 6:31 p.m., Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA, to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA and reconvene at 6:.41 p.m. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive
April 6, 2022 session were Becky Shamburg, April Keo, Jacquie Kerl, Rex Lockwood, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:41 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Jacquie Kerl moved to hire Lyle Wissman as IRC Instructor at Everest Middle School for 2022-23, Connie Hale as Supervisor/Coordinator for 2022-23, and Staci Campbell as 2022 Summer School Teacher. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Director Shamburg stated that the KEIT BC/BS insurance meeting occurred earlier in the day. The 2022-23 rate changes will range from negative 1% to positive 6% for FY23 with the Interlocal being told they were not the highest rate increase, unlike previous years!
Becky Shamburg agreed to be a special education representative on the KEIT Board of Directors for 2022-23.
The fire marshal toured the annex and noted one light was out, but that was the only thing that needed attention.
Becky Shamburg stated that she is running for mayor of Hiawatha and those duties will not impact her director duties. If the board has any concerns, they can contact her directly. She may conduct city business over her lunch hour or after 4:30, when the annex closes.
Roni Tietjens moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:51 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
