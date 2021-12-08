During the first week of December, Hiawatha High School enjoyed an informational day of career exploration opportunities in the form of the annual Career Day Expo.
Presenters came from all around Brown County and ranged from the Country Cabin Restaurant to companies such as Wenger Manufacturing. During the expo, high school students were able to explore a number of career opportunities. Each presenter had their own booth that they could stack with flyers, merchandise, prizes, and anything else that might entice students to learn more about their careers. Students were encouraged to visit as many booths as possible in the allotted time and to spend as much time talking to each booth as needed to get a grasp on what it's about and what they might be interested in regarding that career opportunity.
Afterward, select presenters broke out into classrooms for in-depth presentations, allowing students to explore these options in more depth. Presenters created a slideshow presentation on their careers, explaining to the students what it takes to be in that field as well as what their typical day looks like. They provided students with information such as their work environment, what schooling is required to join the company, and other important information students might not otherwise know. The school asked these presenters to attend in hopes that they might inspire and lead students to a future career that they can be happy with. This could also help students to understand what the next steps for their lives might include. This could look like a vocational school, four-year colleges, community colleges, or straight into the workforce after graduation.
For students who didn’t know what type of career cluster they hoped to join, the expo was the perfect opportunity to look into every option that career day had to offer. This helped students to get a grasp on what they might want to do going forward and possibly helped younger students to discover what they might want to explore more in-depth during next year’s career day.
