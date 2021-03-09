Now that Covid-19 has made an appearance in our community, a lot has changed. Some of the most noticeable changes have occurred within local school districts and Hiawatha High School (HHS) is no exception.
When one first enters the high school building, nothing seems particularly out of place. Students still loiter around lockers in the morning and go to all of their daily classes. The most noticeable alteration to the typical school day is that all students and staff are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing whenever possible. Classroom seating is limited and only six students can sit at each lunch table. New additions to student schedules include a third lunch to reduce the number of students eating at one time and an enrichment period where students can choose from a variety of practical activities. Some courses offered include Scholarship Applications and Wilderness and Outdoor Survival Skills.
Senior Mitch Bryan commented on the atmosphere around the halls of HHS.
“To me, it seems that there is no energy in the building," he said. "Many things are gone because of Covid. It feels like there aren't a whole lot of things to look forward to anymore; not much socializing, not even the whispering to your desk neighbor because you are six feet apart, no dances, many clubs haven't even met.”
While the education style in the school building hasn’t seen much change, the story for remote learners and quarantined students is much different. Quarantined students Zoom into classes and still receive semi-direct instruction from their teachers.
This education style was also utilized for remote learners in the first semester of this school year. Prior to the second semester, Hiawatha High School made the unprecedented decision to move all classes for remote learners to an online education platform called “Edgenuity.” This move is sanctioned in accordance with their approved virtual learning curriculum, which utilizes Edgenuity as its platform.
Junior Jenna Madere gives an insight into her experience with virtual learning through HHS.
“Virtual learning requires a lot of time management skills, especially when learning with Edgenuity courses," she said. "It’s important to know when it’s time to do your work without anyone telling you so that you get everything done.”
Senior remote learner Laurel Madere gives some insight into her experiences with the new change Edgenuity.
“A typical Edgenuity day consists of four or five assignments each day in each class," she said. "This is also done on weekends because the program [Edgenuity] is so outdated that the days of the week don’t match the current date.”
“My thoughts on the switch are not very positive ones," Laurel Madere continued to say. "It more than likely made teachers’ lives a little easier, but it doesn't give students confidence that the school still cares about their quality of learning. It’s no secret throughout Hiawatha High School that Edgenuity is a terrible program to learn from. The content is outdated, the workload is almost unbearable, and it has a track record of deleting work from classes.”
