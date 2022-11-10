The cast of "Check Please" performs a scene at dress rehearsal this week. The play - directed by Sarah Kleopfer and Jarod Estrada - will hit the stage for the public at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings at Hiawatha High School's auditorium.
This school year, Hiawatha High School is putting on a play this coming weekend for the community to enjoy!
Sarah Kleopfer and Jarod Estrada are the directors of "Check Please," starring Lailah Tuttle and Lukin Searcy. Other cast members include Cameron Boswell, Gavin Noll, Remington Killman, Phoenix Entrikin, Lyle Simmons, Levi Fleagle, Colton Gormley, Zoey Hedrick, Acacia Erdley, Kinsey Winters, Jasmine Kahbeah, Olivia Hawks, Bella Hedrick, Tori Wist and Donald Ingram.
"Check Please," written by Jonathan Rand is a romantic comedy about a guy and a girl who meet after several blind dates gone wrong and decide to try things with each other. They have a lot of chemistry and immediately fall in love but their relationship doesn’t seem to work out at first. They break up and work with each of their best friends Kim and Hank to find the best solution to their love life problems.
Both characters continue to attend blind dates where they find that they have comically bad luck with finding even one decent partner. They run into each other on another blind date and decide to start fresh as friends rather than jumping into a relationship. They support each other as they continue the blind dates and they’re surprised by the fast-growing relationship between Kim and Hank.
This incredible play has many jokes and hilariously uncomfortable scenarios for our comedy lovers, and sweet-but-awkward moments for every romanticist in the city.
The play will be showcased at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12 in the Hiawatha High School auditorium. There will be an entry fee of $5 for students and $7 for everyone else. The cast and directors of "Check Please" invite you to laugh the night away and revel in the humorous story of how a guy and girl fell in love. The show must go on!
