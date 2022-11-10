Cast pic

The cast of "Check Please" performs a scene at dress rehearsal this week. The play - directed by Sarah Kleopfer and Jarod Estrada - will hit the stage for the public at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings at Hiawatha High School's auditorium.

 Photo courtesy of Kathy Kliewer

This school year, Hiawatha High School is putting on a play this coming weekend for the community to enjoy!

Sarah Kleopfer and Jarod Estrada are the directors of "Check Please," starring Lailah Tuttle and Lukin Searcy. Other cast members include Cameron Boswell, Gavin Noll, Remington Killman, Phoenix Entrikin, Lyle Simmons, Levi Fleagle, Colton Gormley, Zoey Hedrick, Acacia Erdley, Kinsey Winters, Jasmine Kahbeah, Olivia Hawks, Bella Hedrick, Tori Wist and Donald Ingram.

