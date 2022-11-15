The Hiawatha High School theater department presented "Check Please!" to good crowds on Friday and Saturday evenings at the school auditorium.
The short three-act play y Jonathan Rand portrayed a "Guy" and a "Girl" - played by Lukin Searcy and Laila Tuttle - who wade through the struggles of dating. The scenes showed two tables - one one each side of the stage - against a backdrop that appeared to be a quaint cafe. The spotlight would go back and forth between Searcy and his date to the other table with Tuttle and her date.
Eventually, the two would happen to meet and develop a relationship. Then suddenly they broke up and decided to be friends, so were back at the cafe for more blind dates.
The scenes brought many chuckles from the audiences as the Guy and the Girl run into character after character - a rock star and a mime among many other interesting dates.
The production was directed by Sarah Kleopfer and Jarod Estrada.
Kleopfer said she chose this production because she was looking for a comedy that had several parts, but not too many as she wasn't sure how many would audition. "Check Please" had several four main characters - Searcy and Tuttle, along with their friends Ken and Kim - played by Gavin Noll and Tori Wist. Several other students were on and off stage in the rolls of the "blind dates."
"I thought this play had some fun characters for the students to portray," she said. "I was really pleased with the students' performances and with the audiences that came each night to support it."
