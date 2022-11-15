The Hiawatha High School theater department presented "Check Please!" to good crowds on Friday and Saturday evenings at the school auditorium.

The short three-act play y Jonathan Rand portrayed a "Guy" and a "Girl" - played by Lukin Searcy and Laila Tuttle - who wade through the struggles of dating. The scenes showed two tables - one one each side of the stage - against a backdrop that appeared to be a quaint cafe. The spotlight would go back and forth between Searcy and his date to the other table with Tuttle and her date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.