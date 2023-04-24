Jason Cline

Superintendent Jason Cline has resigned as USD 430 superintendent 

 Courtesy of USD 430 website

At Wednesday's meeting of the USD 430 Board of Education, the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Jason Cline, a little less than a week after it was announced that Cline had accepted the same position at Columbus, Nebraska's Lakeview Community Schools.

Cline's resignation is effective at the end of the school year, when the Atchison High School graduate will begin his new position on July 1st.  He has served as the USD 430 superintendent for 6 years.  Later in the meeting, the board voted to hire KASB Superintendent Search Service for $3,500 plus fees to assist in filling the newly-vacant position.

