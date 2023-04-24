At Wednesday's meeting of the USD 430 Board of Education, the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Jason Cline, a little less than a week after it was announced that Cline had accepted the same position at Columbus, Nebraska's Lakeview Community Schools.
Cline's resignation is effective at the end of the school year, when the Atchison High School graduate will begin his new position on July 1st. He has served as the USD 430 superintendent for 6 years. Later in the meeting, the board voted to hire KASB Superintendent Search Service for $3,500 plus fees to assist in filling the newly-vacant position.
In other business at the meeting:
*HHS student Montanna Hutchinson and staff member Becky Wahwasuck were selected for 3rd quarter Best of the Best awards.
*High School biology curriculum from Miller and Levin SAVVAS Biology Curriculum was approved for purchase in the amount of $10,962.00
*Superintendent Cline informed the board that the seats of board members Jason Selland, Rex Lockwood, April Keo and Laurence Berger are up for election this year, with a deadline to file by noon on June 1st with the County Clerk
*Resignations were accepted from temporary bus driver Alice Olson, 4-year HES tutor Nancy Rutland and 32-year cook Kathy Camblin.
*Krista Mauck was approved as the new Intro to Ag teacher for 1 hour per day at EMS, with 4 students and 2 staff members approved to the summer paint crew, and Joe Stringer approved as the district mower for the summer.
