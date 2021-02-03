For the next 15 weeks, Professor Linda Boyd along with seven willing students will meet on Wednesdays from 7-10 p.m. for College English.
Due to the minimum requirement of seven students, this class has not been available at Wetmore High School since 2017.
“I am very excited to be able to teach this course again!" Boyd said. "I have missed doing so, and I have missed teaching in person. Of course, we must follow COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, but the students and I are completely willing to do so, so that we will be able to continue classes in person.”
The course will cover the principles of written composition. The major emphasis of this course is on improving the ability to organize and express thoughts clearly and effectively. Each student will be expected to write coherent essays that declare and support a thesis, as well as use and document research material employing proper English grammar. This is a required course for all degree programs.Several Juniors, a few seniors, and one Wetmore Alum are currently enrolled in this course.
“I am happy to get to take this course with Mrs. Boyd because I know I will actually learn with her,” said Junior Taylor Fillmore.
Wetmore Graduate Savannah Stallbaumer added “I am very grateful to be allowed to come back to Wetmore High, despite the current COVID-19 crisis because Mrs. Boyd is a phenomenal teacher.”
Other students including, Alyssa Bloom, Austin Smith, Braden Henry, Eric Bloom, and Kenzie Strathman have all expressed extreme gratitude towards Boyd. This course takes place in person; however, there are hints of online education. The students will be able to view their grades and assignments through the Canvas app. While this is a new attribute to the course, the students are still eager to obtain higher education with the guidance and structure provided by Mrs. Boyd.
