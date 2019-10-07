Highland Community College announced that Bobby Henline, a comedian and representative from the Atchison based nonprofit organization Tempered Steel, will be giving a comedy show at Highland Community College in the Culbertson Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
Bobby Henline is a veteran who, after his fourth tour in Iraq, suffered an IED blast that blew up his Humvee. Bobby was the only survivor, but he suffered burns to almost 40 percent of his body, fractured bones, and his head was burned to the skull. Regardless of his injuries, he persevered and became a motivational speaker/comedian.
According to http://www.temperedsteelinc.org: "Tempered Steel is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting national awareness, education, and support for our severely injured military members. Tempered Steel focuses on providing support to those suffering the most debilitating traumas from Iraq and Afghanistan by encouraging peer to peer support, educating the public, and providing direction and assistance to additional programs and services that will meet their needs. Tempered Steel will also encourage public introspection as to the courage, heroism, and commitment demonstrated by our military men and women through their stories behind the wounds of war."
This presentation is connected to an interdisciplinary service learning project that the college is doing in partnership with Tempered Steel. The presentation is open to the entire college and local communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.