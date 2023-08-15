HCC graphic

HIGHLAND - The concurrent department at Highland Community College is now under a new title of Early College. The name change was a result of legislation due to the Kansas Challenge to Secondary School Students Act. The bill requires school districts to grant high school credit to concurrently or dually enrolled students who satisfactorily complete course work at a postsecondary institution.

“Concurrent and dual credit courses give students an expanded curriculum by scheduling HCC courses in conjunction with their regular high school class offerings," said Sara Smith, HCC Assistant Dean of Instruction, Early College. "Students have the advantage of taking their college classes right at their high school during the day.”

