On Dec. 15, Mr. Rodvelt, Creative Writing and Freshman English Teacher at HHS, took his Creative Writing Class to Hiawatha Elementary School to read to kindergartners.
The Creative Writing Class was required to illustrate and write their own children's book. Their original stories had to be twenty pages long with illustrations and a theme relatable to 5-6 year olds.
“Although the students were nervous about reading their children's books to the kindergartners, they were surprised at how well they reacted to their stories,” Mr. Rodvelt said.
The kindergartners were thrilled to hear the stories the high schoolers created for them. This was a great experience for the kindergartners, and may have sparked their interest in creative writing and storytelling. The high school students gained a lot of maturity and flexibility through this project as well.
Senior Kaylee Hinton shared her thoughts on the project.
“It was really fun reading to the kids and seeing them so intrigued in our books,” she said.
Lastly, Mr. Rodvelt had this to say. “Overall it was a really good experience, especially for the students here at Hiawatha High.”
The students only spent an hour working with and reading to the elementary students, but took away a lifetime of fulfillment.
