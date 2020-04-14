The students and families of Doniphan West Elementary School were challenged to decorate windows and/or sidewalks as their first art project of distance learning.
Many families and students rose to the challenge, creating beautiful, original designs on windows, fences, sidewalks, and doors! Driving around the towns of our school district, visitors will notice all of the beautiful artwork on many homes! A movie with all the designs can be found on the school website, www.usd111.org.
"We are so lucky to have such creative, hardworking students and families in our communities! Thank you to all who participated!" according to Doniphan West school officials.
