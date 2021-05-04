The Doniphan West chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members in an evening ceremony on Tuesday, April 27. The new members, all sophomores, met the requirements of leadership, service, scholarship, and character.
The advisor is Heidi Blair and new members include: Kyra Johnson, Naomi Libel, Myah Olson, Elle Williams, Joscelyne Keller, Kinlee Whetstine, Faith Collins, Carlie Windmeyer, Emma Albers, Kody Goff, Lilly Strohl, Dana Windmeyer, Sadie Leach, Sydney Smith, Lilly Clark. Claire Cole, Jaiden Taylor, Annaka Haynes, Kole Franken, Creighton Johnson, Aly Gobin, Avery Weathersbee, Michael Lackey, Jacob Blanton, Broc Leatherman, Hunter Smith, Reece Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.