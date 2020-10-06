The Doniphan West chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 10 new members in a ceremony during school on Monday, Sept. 28.The new members, all juniors, met the requirements of leadership, service, scholarship, and character, and were invited to join the organization during their sophomore year.
The inductees are Emma Albers, Kole Franken, Annaka Haynes, Creighton Johnson, Michael Lackey, Broc Leatherman, Hunter Smith, Sydney Smith, Jaiden Taylor, and Elle Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.