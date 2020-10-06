NHS

Pictured are the members of the DWHS NHS chapter and the adviser. First row: Naomi Libel, Elle Williams, Kinlee Whetstine, Emma Albers, Myah Olson. Second row: Dana Windmeyer, Sydney Smith, Michael Lackey, Sadie Leach, Broc Leatherman, Annaka Haynes. Third row: Adviser Heidi Blair, Lilly Strohl, Kole Franken, Creighton Johnson, Jaiden Taylor, Alexis Wilson.Not pictured: Hunter Smith.

 By Marla Taylor

The Doniphan West chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 10 new members in a ceremony during school on Monday, Sept. 28.The new members, all juniors, met the requirements of leadership, service, scholarship, and character, and were invited to join the organization during their sophomore year.

The inductees are Emma Albers, Kole Franken, Annaka Haynes, Creighton Johnson, Michael Lackey, Broc Leatherman, Hunter Smith, Sydney Smith, Jaiden Taylor, and Elle Williams.

