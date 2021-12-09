The Doniphan West drama department performed the school edition of the musical "Grease" on Friday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 5.
In the lead roles, the cast featured seniors Kole Franken as Danny, Annaka Haynes as Sandy, Sydney Smith as Rizzo, and Creighton Johnson as Kenickie; and they were supported by a great ensemble of other seniors and underclassmen. The directors were Amy Lackey and Curtis Stroud.
