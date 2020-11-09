The Doniphan West High School Scholars Bowl team has started competition, having attended varsity meets at Nemaha Central and Horton. With more practice, they are hoping to improve their 2-9 record as they continue to compete.
Participating are Naomi Libel, Kalab Ridout, Ethan Nuzum, Emma Albers, Jacob Blanton, Faith Collins, Reece Florence, Aly Gobin, Collin Yuill, Jade Lewis, Kaylynn Miner, Maelisa Moppin, and Sara Moore. They are coached by Hannah Adame.
