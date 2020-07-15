The Doniphan West High School seniors of 2020 can officially say, "We are outta here!" After graduation was delayed for two months, the sixteen seniors received their diplomas at a traditional ceremony on Sunday, July 12 in the DWHS gymnasium.
Salutatorian Ethan Truitt gave a speech in which he reflected that he and his classmates have grown up in trying times and in a "world that looks broken," but encouraged his classmates to go out and be the change to build a better world.
Valedictorian Stetson Diveley gave thanks to all parents, family, faculty, and staff who have helped them persevere during these unprecedented times, and he encouraged his classmates to think of graduation as a launching point to move forward as they continue their journey.
Another part of the ceremony included the announcement of award recipients who were selected by the faculty and staff. Those awards and recipients were Stetson Diveley, Dale Dennis Excellence in Education; Makinley Smith, Mustang award; Bereanna Weiland, Janet Libel Spirit award; and Josef Groves, Chrysallis award.
