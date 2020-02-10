Writing a short essay about the benefits of volunteerism has resulted in a $3,000 cash award for DWHS junior Alexis Wilson.
Wilson entered a State Masonic Public School essay contest for juniors and seniors last fall, and she received $500 in December from the local Smithton Lodge No. 1 for placing first locally.
Her essay was then sent to the Grand Lodge for the state contest, and her essay placed second.
The announcement of the award was made at a home basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 4, when Jason Foland, member of the Smithton Lodge No. 1, surprised Wilson with the $3000 check.
This year's topic was in regards to volunteerism being a requirement for high school students. Students wrote persuasive essays to argue whether or not the idea of volunteerism being required was good or bad.
