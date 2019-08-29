After the first four days of classes, many Doniphan West High School students enjoyed slipping, sliding and splashing together at a waterslide party on Friday, Aug. 23.
The Mustang Booster club (parents) hosted the party at the DWHS football field hill, and it was such a success that the slide party may become a tradition.
The Mustang Booster club appreciates the donations from parents, community members, and businesses, which are used to purchase supplies for activities throughout the year and to award scholarships.
If anyone wishes to donate to the Mustang Booster club, please contact Marla Taylor at Doniphan West High School: mtaylor@usd111.org.
