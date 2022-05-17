Dalton Simmer, a senior at Hiawatha High School, has received the Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award, sponsored by United School Administrators of Kansas.
The purpose of this award is to provide schools the opportunity to recognize a senior for his/her citizenship, service, scholarship, and demonstration of self-awareness. This award is given in honor of Dale M. Dennis, a Deputy Commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education.
The selected student must show respect for all citizens of the school and community, while demonstrating integrity in all situations. Be actively involved in school organizations. Involved in community programs or service organizations and demonstrate a strong commitment to academic excellence. Simmer is recognized as one who desires to learn beyond the normal, demonstrates practical problem-solving skills, and demonstrates a positive attitude in all situations.
