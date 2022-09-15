The Hiawatha offense put in solid work on Thursday night, as the Hiawatha Middle School football team took on Perry Lecompton last Thursday evening, but it was the defense that led the way in the win, shutting down the Kaws and holding their visitors to just 6 points.
Coach Curt Weldon said the team’s running backs ran hard, providing the power behind the team’s offensive success, crediting Xavier Boeckman, Bryer Ferris, Drake Gilkison and Arron Yang for gashing the Kaws with big run after big run. Gilkison put together touchdown runs of 31 and 62 yards, also collecting an 11-yard reception. “Our line fired out and pushed the Kaw line backwards, creating huge holes while our receiving corps did an excellent job blocking the edge and downfield springing our backs for huge runs,” said the coach.
In the second half, Perry was able to score once, tying the game at 6-6, after returning the opening kickoff to the Red Hawk 10 yard line, and slipping into the endzone on 4th and goal. The Hawks responded with two touchdowns to put the game out of reach, forcing punts on 6 of Perry’s 7 total possessions in the game, with the lone special teams play providing the majority of their success. “Our defense dominated the line of scrimmage,” said Weldon, “getting great pressure on Perry on their side of the line and holding Perry to only one 1st down the whole game.” Weldon called out Noah Valencia, Raef Schuetz, Cooper Smith and Haven Stevens for their work up front, as well as Ferris, who forced a fumble.
The offense had a strong night, but suffered from some self-inflicted wounds, as several touchdowns were called back due to penalties. Weldon said the team was its own worst enemy, at times, lacking self-discipline during several crucial moments that would have put the game out of reach early in the contest, but was still able to earn the 18-6 win.
In the 5th quarter, the longtime coach was impressed with the improvement the younger team showed. “They scored a couple of touchdowns and played some great defense, led by Seith O’Bannon and Jerek Shoemaker.” Offensively, he said the team had better command of the formations and schemes, and picked up good blocking from Alex Wenger, Brenner Lowe and Zac Wren, with Grayson Gilbert running well up the middle.
