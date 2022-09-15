Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha offense put in solid work on Thursday night, as the Hiawatha Middle School football team took on Perry Lecompton last Thursday evening, but it was the defense that led the way in the win, shutting down the Kaws and holding their visitors to just 6 points.

Coach Curt Weldon said the team’s running backs ran hard, providing the power behind the team’s offensive success, crediting Xavier Boeckman, Bryer Ferris, Drake Gilkison and Arron Yang for gashing the Kaws with big run after big run. Gilkison put together touchdown runs of 31 and 62 yards, also collecting an 11-yard reception. “Our line fired out and pushed the Kaw line backwards, creating huge holes while our receiving corps did an excellent job blocking the edge and downfield springing our backs for huge runs,” said the coach.

