USD 430 South Brown County’s Fine Arts Department will benefit from a donation from the Golden Eagle Casino and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas.
The donation will be used to purchase hand-tools for jewelry making curriculum. Members of the Golden Eagle Casino presented the donation to the art program students on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Joseph Magbitang, General Manager of the Golden Eagle Casino presented the check along with Vannette Shunk, and Diane Handke from the casino. Tribal members Carla Cavin, Tina Wahwasuck, Johanna Thomas, and Jason Thomas were also present along with Jason Cline, Superintendent with USD 430 South Brown County, who was also present to congratulate the recipients of the donation.
Mrs. Krogmann, the art teacher with the district shared with Joseph Magbitang that the art students participating in the District’s Visual Art Program at Everest Middle School and at Horton High School were very excited about the wonderful donation contributed to the Art Program’s needs. Mrs. Krogmann, indicated that
“This donation will help supplement current funding for this curriculum track,” Mrs. Krogman said.
She said art students will be able to explore their art making by creatively applying traditional/nontraditional medium techniques while forming non-ferrous metals in jewelry making. Students will have an opportunity to work with two professional artists during workshops this spring in which students will be able to strategize design concepts. Students will be incorporating additional technique to incorporate into their art pieces like image transfers onto sea glass that can be interwoven into their jewelry pieces.
The classes are focusing on creating one-of–a-kind jewelry pieces with straw casting and metal annealing. Mrs. Krogmann indicated by implementing innovative curriculum that enables career exploration will help students to set career goals. There is a direct connection to a career path for students who want to pursue jewelry making. Mr. Magbitang, Vannette Skunk, and Diane Handke were able to take a tour of the Art Program and were able to see some of the arts students in action working on current projects.
Art pieces from the jewelry workshops will hopefully be incorporated into the upcoming NEK League Art Competitions on April 21 and Regional Art Competition on April 25. Mrs. Krogmann will be extending an invitation to Mr. Magbitang, Vannette Shunk, and Diane Handke from the casino along with tribal members Carla Cavin, Tina Wahwasuck, Lester Randall, Johanna Thomas, and Jason Thomas to attend the Evening of the Arts event.
Due to the rescheduling of the professional artists, video taping will not be available until the end of April.
