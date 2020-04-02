Superintendent's (4.0)
Senior: Stetson Diveley
Junior: Kinlee Whetstine
Sophomore: Creighton Johnson, Michael Lackey, and Jaiden Taylor
Freshman: Claire Cole
8th Grade: Ava Gladhart and Lena Leatherman
Principal's (3.50-3.99)
Seniors: Lacey Banks, Kaitlyne Chadd, Josef Groves, Rodger Groves, Bailey Jeschke, Creed Parsons, Makinley Smith, and Bereanna Weiland
Juniors: Lafe Blevins, Joscelyne Keller, Heidi Leach, Sadie Leach, Emmaly Murphy, Myah Olson, Alexis Wilson, and Dana Windmeyer
Sophomores: Emma Albers, Faye Cecil, Kole Franken, Annaka Haynes, Broc Leatherman, Hunter Smith, Sydney Smith, and Elle Williams
Freshman: Jacob Blanton, Lilly Clark, Faith Collins, Zoee Edie, Reece Florence Aly Gobin, Kody Goff, Brody Jeschke, Kyra Johnson, Sarra Murphy, Brianna Ogden, Wyatt Prawl, Braden Simmons, Avery Weathersbee, and Carlie Windmeyer
8th Grade: Dylan Albers, Hannah Albers, Avery Davidson, Ali Foster, Madison Helmstetter, Kaylynn Miner, Taygen Reno, Makenna Smith, Paige Smith, Malaina Whetstine, and Cameron Yuill
7th Grade: Noah Denton, Cooper Eberly, Brennah Edie, Rhodee Florence, Myleigh Harrell, H'Leigha Idol, Katie Johnson, Konnor Keim, Brooklyn Rawles, and Kelby Windmeyer
Mustang (3.00-3.49)
Senior: Nathaniel Howerton, Carter Jensen, Cooper Jensen, Rory Powell, and Devin Simmonds
Junior: Fletcher Penny and Landon Wilson
Sophomore: Carter Holzhey, Kelby Moppin, Summer Smith, and Jordan Veach
Freshman: Alyssa Amos and Van Crowley
8th Grade: Tyler Adams, Norah Howerton, Sarra Moore, and Anson Whetstine
7th Grade: Krytina Amos, Piper Urban, and Delainee Waggoner
