Superintendent's (4.0)

Senior: Stetson Diveley

Junior: Kinlee Whetstine

Sophomore: Creighton Johnson, Michael Lackey, and Jaiden Taylor

Freshman: Claire Cole

8th Grade: Ava Gladhart and Lena Leatherman

Principal's (3.50-3.99)

Seniors: Lacey Banks, Kaitlyne Chadd, Josef Groves, Rodger Groves, Bailey Jeschke, Creed Parsons, Makinley Smith, and Bereanna Weiland

Juniors: Lafe Blevins, Joscelyne Keller, Heidi Leach, Sadie Leach, Emmaly Murphy, Myah Olson, Alexis Wilson, and Dana Windmeyer

Sophomores: Emma Albers, Faye Cecil, Kole Franken, Annaka Haynes, Broc Leatherman, Hunter Smith, Sydney Smith, and Elle Williams

Freshman: Jacob Blanton, Lilly Clark, Faith Collins, Zoee Edie, Reece Florence Aly Gobin, Kody Goff, Brody Jeschke, Kyra Johnson, Sarra Murphy, Brianna Ogden, Wyatt Prawl, Braden Simmons, Avery Weathersbee, and Carlie Windmeyer

8th Grade: Dylan Albers, Hannah Albers, Avery Davidson, Ali Foster, Madison Helmstetter, Kaylynn Miner, Taygen Reno, Makenna Smith, Paige Smith, Malaina Whetstine, and Cameron Yuill

7th Grade: Noah Denton, Cooper Eberly, Brennah Edie, Rhodee Florence, Myleigh Harrell, H'Leigha Idol, Katie Johnson, Konnor Keim, Brooklyn Rawles, and Kelby Windmeyer

Mustang (3.00-3.49)

Senior: Nathaniel Howerton, Carter Jensen, Cooper Jensen, Rory Powell, and Devin Simmonds

Junior: Fletcher Penny and Landon Wilson

Sophomore: Carter Holzhey, Kelby Moppin, Summer Smith, and Jordan Veach

Freshman: Alyssa Amos and Van Crowley

8th Grade: Tyler Adams, Norah Howerton, Sarra Moore, and Anson Whetstine

7th Grade: Krytina Amos, Piper Urban, and Delainee Waggoner

