NHS

Pictured are NHS members at the induction. First row: Ava Gladhart, Claire Cole, Malaina Whetstine, Taygen Reno, Lena Leatherman, Ali Foster, Emmilie McNeely-Losey, Emma Albers, Elle Williams. Second row: Hannah Albers, Aly Gobin, Dylan Albers, Jaiden Taylor, Kaylynn Miner, Annaka Haynes, Carlie Windmeyer, Avery Weathersbee. Third row: Sydney Smith, Broc Leatherman, Michael Lackey, Kole Franken, Creighton Johnson, Reece Florence, Hunter Smith, Kyra Johnson, adviser Heidi Blair. Not pictured: Jacob Blanton, Lilly Clark, Faith Collins, Kody Goff.

 By Marla Taylor

The Doniphan West chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members in an evening ceremony on Thursday, May 5 .

The new members, Emmilie McNeely-Losey, Dylan Albers, Hannah Albers, Ali Foster, Ava Gladhart, Lena Leatherman, Kaylynn Miner, Taygen Reno, and Malaina Whetstine, met the requirements of leadership, service, scholarship, and character.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.