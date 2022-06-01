The Doniphan West chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members in an evening ceremony on Thursday, May 5 .
The new members, Emmilie McNeely-Losey, Dylan Albers, Hannah Albers, Ali Foster, Ava Gladhart, Lena Leatherman, Kaylynn Miner, Taygen Reno, and Malaina Whetstine, met the requirements of leadership, service, scholarship, and character.
