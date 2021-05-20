The 16 Doniphan West seniors received diplomas and accomplishments were celebrated at the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 15. The ceremony included speeches from class president Joscelyne Keller, salutatorian Alexis Wilson, and valedictorian Kinlee Whetstine; and special awards and scholarships were announced. Those awards and scholarships are listed below:
Gabby Battaglia: HCC Sociology Scholarship; Joscelyne Keller: Lynn Roubidoux Scholarship- $3,000; Heidi Leach: HCC Criminal Justice Scholarship, JoAnn Hallauer Scholarship-$500, HCC Doniphan County Open House Scholarship-$750, Norman Gilmore Memorial Scholarship; Sadie Leach: Friends of Doniphan West Scholarship-$1,000, HCC Psychology Scholarship, HCC Alumni Scholarship-$600, HCC Bendena State Bank-$2,000, Doniphan County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship-$600, Norman Gilmore Memorial Scholarship; Naomi Libel: Helen Roland Scholarship-$1,000, Delbert Larson Memorial Scholarship-$500, Leigh Ann Twombly Scholarship $1,000, Doniphan West Booster Club-$250; Myah Olson: Parker-Lombard Memorial Scholarship-$1,000; Fletcher Penny: HCC Virginia Mann McDaniel & Gary McDaniel Family Scholarship-$5000, Friends of Doniphan West Scholarship-$1,000; Lilly Strohl: University of Arkansas-Non-Resident Tuition Award-$14,000; Kinlee Whetstine: 1A Scholarship-$1,000, PEO Kansas Chapter FT Scholarship-$500, Jade Millwrights Scholarship-$250, Leigh Ann Twombly Scholarship-$1,000, Midway Alumni Scholarship-$500; Doniphan West NEA Scholarship-$250, Doniphan West Booster Club-$250, Norman Gilmore Memorial Scholarship, Ted Hutchcraft; Alexis Wilson: HCC Math and Science Scholarship, HCC Foundation-Bank of Highland and Bendena State Bank-$2,000, HCC Alumni Scholarship-$600, R.E. French Family Educational Foundation Scholarship - $2,000, HCC Arlyn Parish Scholarship-$500, Highland Pride Scholarship-$500, Jade Millwrights Scholarship-$250, Norman Gilmore Memorial Scholarship, Chamber of Commerce Scholarship-$600, Ted Hutchcraft Scholarship; Dana Windmeyer: HCC Business Scholarship, HCC Foundation-Bank of Highland and Bendena State Bank-$2,000, HCC Foundation-McCauley Family Scholarship-$1,000.
Awards selected by the faculty and staff included the Janet Libel Spirit Award: Naomi Libel; Dale Dennis Excellence in Education: Kinlee Whetstine; Chrysalis Award: Joscelyne Keller; Mustang Award: Kinlee Whetstine; KSHSAA Citizenship Award: Jaiden Taylor and Jacob Blanton; I Dare You Award: Michael Lackey and Sydney Smith.
