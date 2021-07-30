Brown County Sheriff’s Office School Supply Drive
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is kicking off a School Supply Drive.
Sheriff John Merchant said local residents can help kids in our county achieve success this school year by donating new school supplies.
Drop off school supply donations of all kinds in the lobby of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office — from now through Aug. 13 – any time – day or night, as the office is always open.
All supplies collected will be delivered to schools in Horton and Hiawatha. Monetary donations are welcome and will be used for additional supplies.
Call Cynthia at 785-742-3188 if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.