The gusty winds and rain on Saturday, April 23, didn't stop the DWHS juniors, seniors, and guests from having prom fun and making memories.
The official prom festivities began at 4:30 p.m. with photos at the home of Brandon and Blair Geiger. Next, the promgoers headed to the high school gym for additional photos. The traditional walk-in down the school sidewalk started at 6 p.m., but it was cut short when the rain started to pour, and a quick front-door entrance resulted.
Once students and guests were inside the gym, the party began with mingling, snacks, Shirley Temple cocktails, and background music. Dinner was served after junior class president Carlie Windmeyer gave a welcome, senior class president Michael Lackey gave a response, and then junior class treasurer Jacob Blanton gave a prayer.
After the meal, the freshmen servers provided an entertaining choreographed dance and then it was time for everyone to hit the dance floor.
The prom theme was Diamonds are Forever, and the juniors had decorated with touches of red, black and white color, sparkles of white lights, a large chandelier over the dance floor, and small chandeliers over each dinner table.
When the prom ended at 11 p.m., the promgoers made their way to the HCC Wellness Center for the after prom party that featured laser tag, inflatables, corn hole, food, and prizes.
