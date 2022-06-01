The Doniphan West 7-12 grade musicians got their chance to perform and shine at a spring concert on Wednesday, May 27.
The junior high choir opened the show, singing "Wayfaring Stranger" and "Count on Me." Next, the high school choir performed "Let the River Run," "Home," and "Homeward Bound."
Next on the stage was the junior high band performing "Happy Hungarian" and "The Tempest." The high school band followed with "Spania!" and "Baywood Overture" before both junior high and high school bands combined for "Storm Chaser" and "In the Hall of the Mountain King."
Also during the concert, director Curtis Stroud recognized those students who earned a letter and seniors Kole Franken, Michael Lackey, and Creighton Johnson for their contributions to the music program.
