The Doniphan West High School fall play production of "How To Host a Murder Mystery (In Fifteen Simple Steps)" finally hit the stage, with two performances on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The cast had been preparing for an original showing in October, but Covid quarantines put a hitch in those plans, and subsequent dates were also scratched due to quarantines.
Even the Sunday performance was affected, as one of the cast members had to perform from home via computer.
Despite the obstacles, the cast gave a solid performance of the Brian D. Taylor play, which involved the audience in selecting which character committed the murder.
