Not all versions of the fairy tale "Snow White" are the same, including "The Snow White Variety Show," by Brian D. Taylor brought to the stage by the Doniphan West High School drama department on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2.
Yes, Snow White, Huntsman, Evil Queen, and the mirror were onstage, but the traditional dwarfs were replaced by puppets and puppeteers Weedy, Wordy, Rowdy, Bob, Nerdy, Howdy, a T-Rex, Creepy guy, and a host of other fairytale characters.
In the play, each dwarf took a turn telling part of Snow White’s famous story in his or her own unique voice as part of a talk show that included romance, comedy, home improvement, suspense, Western, epic poetry, mystery, cooking show, stand-up routine, or blockbuster action movie! There was even a “Miss Fairest of Them All” beauty pageant!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.