The story of two feuding hillbilly families and forbidden young love was brought to the D-West musical stage on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Tim Kelly production "Hillbilly Hayride."
The hit production filled the auditorium for both productions and featured students in grades 7-12.
Congratulations to the directors, cast, and crew members for putting on an entertaining show.
Cast, crew, and directors includes Faith Collins, Malaina Whetstine, Ava Gladhart, Brennah Edie, Brooklyn Rawles, Jaiden Taylor, Joscelyne Keller, Katie Johnson, Kaitlyne Chadd, Annaka Haynes, Sydney Smith, Kole Franken, Stetson Diveley, Faye Cecil, Music director Curtis Stroud, Delainee Waggoner, Jacob Blanton, Michaela Sifers, Kyra Johnson, Aly Gobin, Kyra Foland, Kinlee Whetstine, Michael Lackey, Dillon Williams, Reilley Goff, Creighton Johnson, Jade Lewis, Cooper Eberly, Summer Smith, director Amy Lackey.
