Pictured are the veterans who attended the program. First row: Tim Clary, Paul Tyler, Ray Stroud. Second row: Paul Johnson, Martin Idol, Larry O'Bryan, Dave Keys, Steve Jones, David Diveley. Third row: student Champ Buster with his father Jimmy Buster, Dennis Hanlon, Quinten Kentzler, Jim Windmeyer, Jordan Ethetton. Fourth row: Brett Miner, Jerod Edie, Brian Hill, Eric Tracy, Craig Windmeyer, Carl Johnson.
The Doniphan West Schools recognized Veterans Day and honored local veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, with an assembly of veterans and their family members, community members, administration/faculty/staff, and students in grades kindergarten through twelve.
The program, hosted by the D-West KAY Club, included patriotic music, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a POW/MIA remembrance, an introduction of guest veterans, and a patriotic video that included photos of some students' family members and friends who are veterans.
The special guest speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Tim Clary. Clary comes from a family of veterans that served in wars including both World Wars, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Clary's nephew, sergeant Don Allen Clary made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq. Tim Clary spent a total of 40 years serving in various positions for the United States military. He was an active duty marine for four years, in the Kansas Army Guard for 16 years, and in the Missouri Air National Guard for 20 years.
