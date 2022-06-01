The 22 Doniphan West seniors received diplomas and accomplishments were celebrated at the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 14.
The ceremony included speeches from valedictorians Creighton Johnson and Jaiden Taylor, salutatorian Michael Lackey, and class representatives Emma Albers and Sydney Smith; and special awards and scholarships were announced.
The seniors' awards, and scholarships are listed below:
Emma Albers: Ted Hutchcraft Memorial Scholarship ($500), Shane D. Pierce Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Jade Millwrights Scholarship ($250), Smithton Lodge Scholarship ($1,000), Doniphan County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($1,000), Midway Alumni Scholarship ($500), Delbert Larson Memorial Scholarship ($500), Kansas Masonic Essay Contest ($100).
Kole Franken: John M. and Maree M. Klinefelter Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), HCC Personal Trainer Scholarship (books/tuition), Highland Pride Scholarship ($500), Pony Express Scholarship ($1,000), Midway Alumni Scholarship ($500).
Reilley Goff: Friends of Doniphan West Scholarship ($1,000), HCC Foundation Doniphan County Scholarship ($750), HCC E-Sports Scholarship (books/tuition)
Annaka Haynes: Helen Roland Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Janet Libel Memorial Scholarship ($500), Cynthia Ruth Russel Scholarship ($1,000), Vertex Foundation Scholarship ($5,000), PEO Chapter Scholarship ($500), Doniphan West Booster Club Scholarship ($250), NEK Multi-County Health Department Nursing Scholarship ($500), Leigh Ann Twombly Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Kansas Masonic Essay Contest Scholarship ($500), KS Masonic Lodge Honorable Mention Essay Contest ($500)
Carter Holzhey: Bank of Highland/Bendena State Bank Scholarship ($2,000), HCC Doniphan County Technical Scholarship (books/tuition)
Creighton Johnson: R.E. French Educational Foundation Scholarship ($2,200), Ag Partners Scholarship ($1,000), Helen Roland Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Jade Millwrights Scholarship ($250), Doniphan County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500), Smithton Lodge Scholarship ($1,000), Leigh Ann Twombly Scholarship ($1,000), KSU Engineering Scholarship ($3,000), KSU University Scholar Ward ($5,000), KSU Academic Merit Award ($500)
Michael Lackey: HCC Personal Trainer Scholarship (books/tuition), Bank of Highland/Bendena State Bank Scholarship ($2,000)
Broc Leatherman: R.E. French Educational Foundation Scholarship ($2,200), Ag Partners Scholarship ($1,000), 1A Scholarship ($1,000), Shane D. Pierce Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Jade Millwrights Scholarship ($250), Fed & Pat Rosenberger Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Midway Alumni Scholarship ($500), Smithton Lodge Scholarship ($1,000), FFA Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship ($1,500), FFA Beck's Hybrids Scholarship ($2,000), Hoegemeyer Cares Scholarship ($500), John Junior and Ula Armstrong 4-H Scholarship ($750), KSU Limestone Scholarship ($1,500), KSU Ag Scholarship ($500).
Daniel Silva: Bank of Highland/Bendena State Bank Scholarship ($2,000), HCC E-Sports Scholarship (books/tuition).
Hunter Smith: Lester Barrett and Clarice Whitehill King Scholarship ($1,000), KSU Limestone Scholarship ($1,500).
Jaiden Taylor: R.E. French Educational Foundation Scholarship ($2,200), Friends of Doniphan West Scholarship ($1,000), Pony Express Scholarship ($1,250), Jade Millwrights Scholarship ($250), PEO Chapter Scholarship ($500), Bill McQuillan Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Smithton Lodge Scholarship ($500), Doniphan West Booster Club Scholarship ($250), Doniphan West Teachers Association Scholarship ($250), Kansas Masonic Essay Contest ($250), Washburn University Academic Excellence Scholarship ($1,500), Washburn University Radiology Scholarship ($1,500).
Elle Williams: Parker Lombard Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), completion of associate's degree at HCC.
Awards selected by the faculty and staff: KSHSAA Citizenship: Jacob Blanton and Lena Leatherman; I Dare You: Jacob Blanton and Kyra Johnson; Dale Dennis Excellence in Education: Emma Albers; Janet Libel Spirit: Kole Franken; Chrysalis: Cooper Clark; Mustang Award: Creighton Johnson.
