On Sept. 11, 11 members of the Doniphan West KAY Club attended the area 3 KAY Regional Conference at Nemaha Central.
The club received the Gold Award, recognizing their student leadership and service to their school, community, nation and world for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Kansas Association of Youth (KAY) is a character-building, leadership training program directed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. This nationally acclaimed organization provides students with an opportunity to learn to assume their citizenship responsibilities and to enrich their personalities through well organized programs. These programs emphasize four areas of service: school, community, nation and world.
The theme for the 2021 Regional Conference was “THE POWER OF ONE.” This conference affords opportunities for student leaders and sponsors from neighboring clubs to share successes and challenges, as well as exchange ideas. Sessions in leadership training and organizational skills are also offered. These conferences inspire delegates to return to their clubs to challenge their local members. Local KAY members attending the Regional Conference were Sydney Smith, Annaka Haynes, Jaiden Taylor, Reilley Goff, Kyra Johnson, Avery Weathersbee, Faith Collins, Lilly Clark, Ava Gladhart, Kaylynn Miner, and Malaina Whetstine. Accompanying the group were Ally Miller and Tabi Johnson, the club sponsors.
