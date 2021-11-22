The Hiawatha Elementary second and fourth graders hit the stage for their fall concert Tuesday night.
The concert - held at the Hiawatha High School auditorium - featured songs about the Rain Forest and Oceans.
Under the direction of music instructor Heidi Diller, the production was presented in two sections, with second graders presenting "Singin' in the Rain Forest" and the fourth graders performed "Oceans of Fun."
Rain Forest songs included "Agouti," "Toucan, You Can Do It," "Red-Eyed Tree Frog," "Ocelot, "Spider Monkey," "Blue Morpho Butterfly," "Snakes Can Slither."
Fourth graders performed "Oceans of Fun," with featured songs including "The Jellyfish," "Scallops and Oysters and Clams, Yo Ho!" "All About Sharks," Whale of a Take of a Tale," "Arm in Arm With an Octopus," "Sea Turtle Swish," and "Here Come the Lobsters!"
This wrapped it up for the elementary school concerts as the first and third graders, along with kindergartners, will have their concerts in the spring.
Other musical concerts in the district scheduled for this semester include HHS Vocal at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 and HMS Vocal at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. The HHS Band Concert is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 and the HMS Band Concert is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.
(0) comments
