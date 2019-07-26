Summer break is almost over for Hiawatha-USD 415 students as enrollment, band camp and the start of athletic practices is just around the corner.
Enrollment is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 1 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug 2 at Hiawatha Middle School — for all district students.
To make things quicker, parents are encouraged to complete online enrollment at https://enrollment.usd415.org/ prior to the enrollment dates.
District officials said this information was sent out last week to parents and if they have not received their online enrollment information they should contact the schools. If a parent does not have access to a computer, there will be computers available at enrollment. A new list of fees and supply lists are available on the school website hiawathaschools.org as well as on our new app Hiawatha USD 415.
Hiawatha High School Band Camp will be Monday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with a band student performance and dinner the night of Friday, Aug. 2.
Back-to-school nights are set for 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Hiawatha Middle School; 5:30-6:30 on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Hiawatha Elementary. Freshman/Parent orientation is 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Hiawatha High School.
Hiawatha High School will have its Fall Athlete/Parent/Coach meetings at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 with heat illness/concussion review. This is a KSHSAA requirement for all football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, cheerleaders and dance members. Following, the fall coaches will have the parent/athlete meetings.
The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 15 and practices for each respective sport is expected to start at the beginning of the week.
