As local school districts prepare for a whole new type of school year, a familiar step is right around the corner, as those schools are gearing up for annual enrollment.
The Hiawatha School District will take place on Aug. 6 and 7th, with the added twist of being entirely online. In a letter from Superintendent Lonnie Moser, he stated that this is the first year that USD 415 will attempt the process online, and encouraged parents with questions to contact the school for assistance and guidance. The first day of school is now set for Wednesday, Sept. 2 for kindergarten, fifth and ninth graders and all students Thursday, Sept. 3.
South Brown County will join Hiawatha in enrolling online, as USD 430 has allowed registration since July 24 on Infinite Campus Parent Portal, with additional required forms available online on Aug. 10. The first day of school for K-5th, 7th and 9th grades will be Aug. 24 and all students will be in class on Aug. 25.
Doniphan West has announced that they have moved their enrollment back to Aug. 11 with the first day of class currently set for Aug. 20.
