An Everest fifth grader is advancing to the state spelling bee after correctly spelling "phenomenal."
Nicole Mathewson, district librarian, said HMS hosted the Brown County Spelling Bee on Feb. 4 at the high school auditorium with students in grades fifth through eighth from Hiawatha and Everest competing in the bee.
Mathewson said Noah Fassnacht, a 5th grader from Everest Middle School, claimed the title of Brown County Spelling Bee Champion after he correctly spelled the word "phenomenal."
Emberlyn Howell, a Hiawatha eighth grader, is the runner-up. She said Fassnacht will move on to the State Spelling Bee, which will be held in March in Wichita.
