The Nemaha County CattleWomen and Double G & L Farms presented a Farm Safety Day for the First and Second grade classes in Hiawatha on May 14, 2021. It was a day on Double G & L Farms where 127 students plus teachers learned the possible hazards that could occur on the farm.
“The farm is a wonderful place to live and visit, but there are potential dangers on the farm that many are not aware of,” said Carrie Grimm of Double G & L Farms. The National Safety Council estimates 300 persons under age 19 die and approximately 24,000 (65 each day) are seriously injured on farms each year.
The children learned Gravity Wagon/Grain Bin Safety which was presented by Brian Minge of Hartter’s Feed and Seed, Inc. of Sabetha. Minge taught the children the dangers of playing around grain and how quickly grain can overcome them. Electrical Safety was presented by Tod Matthias of Brown-Atchison Electric Cooperative. Matthias taught the children what to do in case the vehicle they are in encounters a power line. He also explained the importance of looking up before climbing a tree to make sure there are no power lines close to the tree. ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) Safety was presented by Brian Rokey of Rokey Farms. Rokey taught the children the importance of following the ATV rules and shared his experience of losing his little brother to an ATV accident. Livestock Safety and How to Call 911 was presented by Carrie Grimm of Double G & L Farms.
C. Grimm taught the children what signs animals give to warn of danger, and how to properly call 911 in an emergency. Tractor Safety was presented by Wayne Grimm of Double G & L Farms. He taught the children the dangers that come with tractors and how the driver cannot see or hear them. He also demonstrated how dangerous Power Take Offs (PTOs) are. Young people learn by seeing, touching, hearing, so the presenters included as many visual, interactive presentations as possible. The goal for the Farm Safety Day was to teach children how to be safe on the farm, whether they live there or only visit.
“We realize we cannot protect our children from danger all their lives, but by beginning safety training and education at an early age, we can give them a foundation for making safe decisions as they progress through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood," C. Grimm said. “We want to involve local businesses and the community in the Farm Safety Day. We want it to continue to be a community project that we host every other year to reach as many children as possible. We greatly appreciate all the support we have received from the businesses and community. Farm Safety Day would not be possible without the support we receive.”
The sponsors were Hartter’s Feed & Seed, Inc., Rokey Farms, Brown-Atchison Electric Cooperative, Bruna Implement Co., Skyview Equipment/St. Joe Tractor, Hiawatha Implement GNBank, Heinen Brothers Agra Services, Hamlin Seed Company, K & N Swine Systems, Community National Bank, Countryside Feed, LLC, J-Six Enterprises, Kansas Insurance, Saylor Insurance Service, Inc., SBS Insurance Agency, Bern Meat Plant, Ag Partners, Apogee Animal Health, Valley View Milling, Alphia, Printing Impressions, Kansas Dairy, Kansas Beef Council, Morrill Elevator, Inc., Nemaha County CattleWomen. If businesses would like to support this in the future, please contact Carrie Grimm at (785) 285-8285. Clips of the Farm Safety Day can be viewed on Double G & L Farms’ YouTube channel.
