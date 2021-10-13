On Sept. 5, the FFA club delivered delicious meals to farmers who were working into the evening hours.
FFA president Sidney Johansen, and FFA Officers organized students and members of the club into groups. Each group was responsible for locating farmers in the field and delivering them a meal.
Members of the club baked homemade goods such as cookies and Freedom Hospice was gracious enough to buy Subway sandwiches for the club to bag up and add into the meals.
The meals were simple, but were greatly appreciated during this busy season. Overall, the FFA club members delivered a total of 100 meals to the farmers and went to 20 different fields!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.