Every school year brings opportunities for new learning experiences.
Nicki Mathewson, USD 415 Hiawatha School District head librarian, said it's her job to provide new materials that meet the variety of needs and interests of the diverse student population, along with providing new learning opportunities.
“I’m fortunate to live in a community in which we have organizations, clubs, associations and businesses who also support this mission,” she said.
One such group is the Horton Fish and Game Club led by President Mark Sudbeck of rural Hiawatha.
“The Fish and Game Club’s primary mission is to support and protect lawful hunting and fishing opportunities for all ages,” Sudbeck said.
He said that to accomplish this goal, the Horton Fish and Game provided funds to both USD 430 South Brown County and USD 415 Hiawatha schools to purchase a collection of 14 outdoor adventure and hunting books for their libraries. The books are now available for check out in the school libraries.
"These books will help educate our youth about wildlife and the privileges of hunting and fishing." Sudbeck said.
Both districts would like to thank all clubs, associations, organizations and businesses located in our county for their generosity and support for our school districts.
“It takes the support of an entire community to provide what is needed for our students," Mathewson said. "Our school libraries will continue to look for ways to work with the community to support the needs of our students and to provide each student with the best educational experience possible.”
