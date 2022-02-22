A new year means the start of a new forensics season, which many of the students have been looking forward to.
However, for the Hiawatha High School Forensics Team, this season will be the start of a new chapter with the majority of last year’s team graduated and the 2022 Red Hawk team consisting primarily of freshmen.
Despite how new to the team many of the members are, the Red Hawks have already shown their potential for this season and coming seasons.
“Our team this year is really blowing me out of the water. Not only are they flexible and show multiple talents in many different areas, they perform with gusto!” said Coach Kate Miller.
Many of these Hawks participated in their first forensics meet at the Sabetha Invitational held on Jan. 29, medaling and helping the team take home a second-place sweepstakes win.
Senior Ati Hoschouer placed first in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI), qualifying for State Champs. Senior Jenna Madere also qualified for State Champs with her second-place win in Prose, additionally taking home a third-place medal in POI. Medalists Ati Hoschouer and Eli Hoschouer placed fourth for their humorous Duet Acting Duo as siblings. Lukin Searcy and Allera Roberts, both freshmen, wowed the judges with their Duet Acting, qualifying for State Champs with a first-place win. Allera also showed her skills in Impromptu Speaking, placing third. Other freshmen who medaled were Tori Wist with her fifth-place Impromptu Speaking and Gavin Noll, taking sixth in both Humorous Solo and informative speech.
With a meet under their belt, the team traveled to Nemaha Central on Feb. 5, where they continued to shine and earn third-place sweepstakes. Medaling in Program of Oral Interpretation, Ati Hoschouer placed first, Jenna Madere third, and Tori Wist took fourth. Ati and Eli Hoschouer continued to present their humorous piece Duet Acting, placing fifth. Gavin Noll once more took sixth place in his tale of a burglar in Humorous Solo Acting.
The following weekend, Feb. 12, the Red Hawks competed against 4A and 5A schools at Rock Creek High School.
Miller said this was no small feat.
“We were at a meet with 23 teams, many with numbers similar to our team size, others with even more students," she said. "We had areas of competition where our Red Hawks were up against 50-plus other people. I would be lying if I didn’t say I knew this meet would be tough. I knew, and I knew we would see our team shine. Our talent cup is overflowing, and as we continue to work and build we will be seeing more and more state qualifiers. We are three meets in out of the eight they can compete in for State Champs, and already there is so much improvement.”
Jenna Madere qualified for state champs in both Program of Oral Interpretation and Prose with two first-place wins. Ati Hoschouer took third place in POI and second place in her Duet with her brother Eli–qualifying for state champs. Allera Roberts and Lukin Searcy also placed, taking home a fourth-place medal in duet acting.
The Red Hawks will continue to improve as the season progresses, competing at meets until eventually traveling to the State Tournament in May.
