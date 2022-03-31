The Red Hawk Forensics Team competed Saturday at the Marysville Black Squirrel Invitational Forensics tournament Saturday.
Coach Kate Miller said senior Jenna Madere let her talent shine, bringing home 2nd place in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) & 1st Place in Prose. Both wins qualify her for State Champs.
Miller said freshman duo Allera Roberts and Lukin Searcy continue to wow the judge’s in Duet Acting, as they won 1st place, leading to State Champs qualification.
"Newly paired together Eli Hoschouer and Lukin Searcy tickled the judges funny bone in Improvised Duet Acting (IDA) placing 6th," Miller said. "Congratulations to Tori Wist who placed 4th today in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI)!"
Miller said the team hosts its home meet on Saturday and is still in need of judges. Contact Miller at kmiller@usd415.org if interested.
