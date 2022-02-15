The Hiawatha High School forensics team competed at Rock Creek Feb. 12 and Nemaha Central Feb. 5.
At Nemaha Central, the team took third place out of 18 schools.
"All our Red Hawks continued to do an amazing job and we know they will push their skills to improve and grow," said Coach Kate Miller. "Today’s meet proved just how #RedHawkReady our team is!"
Ati Hoschouer brought a home 1st Place win for her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI), qualifying her for State Champs.
Taking 3rd place in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) was senior Jenna Madere.
The Duet Acting Duo Ati Hoschouer and Eli Hoschouer placed 5th with their humorous look as siblings.
Tori Wist wowed judges with a whimsy Program of Oral Interpretation (POI), earning her 4th place in the category.
Gavin Noll shared his amusing tale of a burglar placing 6th in Humorous Solo.
At Rock Creek, the Red Hawks went up against 4A and 5A schools.
Jenna Madere took first for her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI), qualifying her for State Champs and also placed first in Prose out of 51 other competitors qualifying her for State Champs in that category as well.
Taking 3rd place in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) was senior Ati Hoshouer.
The Duet Acting Duo Ati Hoschouer and Eli Hoschouer placed 2nd with their humorous look at life as twin siblings, which qualified them for State Champs.
Miller said taking 4th in duet is the dynamic freshman duo Allera Roberts and Lukin Searcy, qualifying them for state festival.
"We have said it every week, but it continues to be true, this team keeps putting in the work and pushing their skills, they grow with each passing week and we know we will continue to see our red hawks earn their place at state," Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.