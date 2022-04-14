The Red Hawk Forensics Team competed Wednesday night at the MH-MA Invitational Forensics tournament.
Coach Kate Miller said senior Thomas Roberds placed second in Humorous Solo Acting (HSA) qualifying him for state champs! He also took 3rd place in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) as well as placing 2nd with his improvised duet acting (IDA) partner Mark Stroud qualifying them for State Champs.
Freshman Mark Stroud brought home 4th place in impromptu speaking and 7th place in Informative speech and junior Tatum Vaughan transported her judges into her serious solo acting piece placing 6th. She also wowed the judges with her spooky POI (Program of Oral Interpretation) placing 4th.
Miller said Lexys Ruch gave a power POI pulling at judges heartstrings placing 5th in the category.
“She also showed how fast she can think on her feet with her impromptu speaking skills placing 5th in that category,” Miller said.”Freshman Remmy Killman weaved a wonderful POI placing 6th place! He also showed how well he can come up with a speech to impress the judges in impromptu speech placing 6th!”
The team travels next to Regional Festival in Effingham on April 23.
