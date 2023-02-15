The Hiawatha Red Hawk Forensics team competed well at recent events.
The team took 2nd out of 13 schools at the Nemaha Central Invitational on Feb. 4.
"All our Hawks did an amazing job and we know they will continue to improve and grow," said Coach Kate Miller.
She said Tori Wist brought a home a 2nd Place win for her Prose piece as well as a 1st Place win for her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) qualifying her for State Champs and State Festival in May. She also placed 5th in Original Oratory.
Gavin Noll placed 5th in Impromptu Speech earning him a seat at state Festival in May. He also placed 6th in Humorous Solo Acting.
Eli Hoschouer and Olivia Hawks placed 3rd in Duet Acting and Hoschouer also took 4th place in Humorous Solo Acting. Lexus Ruch placed 4th in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) and Remmy Killman place 5th in Extemporaneous Speech and 5th place in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI). Tatum Vaughan placed 6th in Original Oratory and
Zoey Hedrick placed 6th in her Serious Solo.
"Again well done to the entire team who shared their talent today and keep putting in the time and effort to help our team soar," she said.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, she said the team took 6th out of 25 schools at Rock Creek.
"All our Hawks did an amazing job and we know they will continue to improve and grow," she said.
Levi Fleagle placed 4th in Prose qualifying him for State Champs and Festival. Remmy Killman placed 4th in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) and Olivia Hawks placed 5th in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI).
"Again well done to the entire team who shared their talent today and keep putting in the time and effort to help our team soar," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.