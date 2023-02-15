Forensics

Members of the Red Hawk Forensics team at Rock Creek; front (l-r) Olivia Hawks, Remmy Killman and Tatum Vaughan; back, Mark Stroud, Eli Hoschouer, Levi Fleagle, Lyle Simmons and Malachi Hoschouer.

 Red Hawk Forensics

The Hiawatha Red Hawk Forensics team competed well at recent events.

The team took 2nd out of 13 schools at the Nemaha Central Invitational on Feb. 4.

