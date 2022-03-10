The Red Hawk Forensics Team took 8th out of 16 teams Saturday at the ACCHS Talking Tiger Forensics tournament.
Coach Kate Miller said Jenna Madere continues to wow judges in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) Placing 1st and qualifying her for State Champs. She said Madere also brought home 6th place in Prose Qualifying her for State Festival.
Tori Wist placed 4th in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) & 8th in Prose.
"The squad was small this meet, but continued to put in the hard work needed for success!" Miller said.
