The Hiawatha High School Forensics team kicked off their season last month.
On Saturday, the team took 4th out of 15 schools at the Sabetha Invitational.
"All our Hawks did an amazing job and we know they will continue to improve and grow," said Coach Kate Miller. "Today’s meet proved just how #RedHawkReady our team is!"
Sophomore Tori Wist brought a home a 1st Place win for her Prose piece as well as a 2nd Place win for her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) Qualifying her for State Champs and State Festival.
Miller said junior Lyle Simmons impressed the judges with his use of tone and sound in prose, placing 3rd, qualifying him for State Champs and State Festival.
Miller said that Simmons, along with his acting partner freshman Jacob Gallagher amused the judges with their humorous plots in Improvised Duet Acting (IDA) placing 2nd qualifying them both for State Champs and State Festival.
Junior Levi Fleagle made his tournament debut strong placing 5th in Prose out of 32 competitors and sophomore Lexus Ruch took 6th in Program of Oral Interpretation.
Sophomore Olivia Hawks drew in the judges interests during her informative speech placing 6th.
"Again well done to the entire team who shared their talent today and keep putting in the time and effort to help our team soar," Miller said.
The Red Hawks preform next weekend at Nemaha Central.
