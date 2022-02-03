The Hiawatha Red Hawk Forensics team took 2nd Place today out of 14 schools at the Sabetha Invitational on Saturday.
“All our Hawks did an amazing job and we know they will continue to improve and grow! Today’s meet proved just how #RedHawkReady our team is!” said Coach Kate Miller.
Ati Hoschouer brought a home 1st Place win for her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) Qualifying her for State Champs.
Taking 3rd place in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) was senior Jenna Madere, who also earned State Champs qualification with her whimsical tale of friendships in Prose.
In Duet Acting Duo Ati Hoschouer and Eli Hoschouer placed 4th.
Miller said the freshman Duet Acting Duo Allera Roberts and Lukin Searcy had an impressive start, placing first and qualifying them for State Champs.
Miller said Tori Wist made her tournament debut strong placing 5th in Impromptu speech,
and using humor and facts as a way to engage her judges, Allera Roberts placed 3rd in impromptu speech
Miller said Gavin Noll shared his talennt placing 6th in Humorous Solo and 6th in informative speech.
“Again well done to the entire team who shared their talent today and keep putting in the time and effort to help our team soar,” Miller said.
The Red Hawks preform next weekend at Nemaha Central.
(0) comments
