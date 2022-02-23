The Hiawatha Red Hawk Forensics team took 7th Place Saturday out of 21 schools at the Royal Valley Invitational.
"Competition was fierce, but our Red Hawks continue to be #RedHawkReady," said Coach Kate Miller.
Jenna Madere brought a home a 2nd Place win for her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) Qualifying her for State Champs and Miller said she also wowed judges with a thought provoking Original Oratory (OO) placing 5th in the category.
Miller said Tori Wist continues to impress her judges with her squirrel antics in her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI), placing 3rd.
"The team continues to make strides and we have many more on the cusps of being state qualified," Miller said. "We are proud of all of their achievements!"
The Red Hawks preform next weekend at Jefferson West for the Big 7 League Tournament.
