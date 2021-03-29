The Red Hawk Forensics Team who took 3rd Saturday at the Marysville Forensics tournament.
Coach Kate Miller said Ethan Pruitt placed 2nd in Humorous Solo qualifying him for State Champs. Ethan also placed 6th in duet with his duet partner Eli Hoschouer.
Jack Rosa’ placed 5th in Prose and 6th in Poetry both qualifying him for state festival. Rosa' and his duet partner Morgan Hurn placed 2nd in duet acting qualifying them for state champs.
Morgan Hurn and Eli Hoschouer teamed up for IDA, earning 5th place medals.
Ati Hoschouer placed 1st in POI qualification her for state champs and 5th in informative.
"Congratulations again to the entire team who continue to put in the hard work to bring home wins," Miller said.
